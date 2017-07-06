Grand Prairie woman killed in Wednesday night accident in Midlan - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Grand Prairie woman killed in Wednesday night accident in Midland

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: The victim was identified as Grand Prairie woman, Belinda Hogan, 56. 

One person is dead after a driver ran into a Midland home. 

We're told this happened on the 4500 block of La Salle Circle. 

One person was injured and the other was killed. Information on those involved will be released later today. 

The cause is still under investigation. 

