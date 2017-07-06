Odessa teen killed in Ward Co. accident

An Odessa woman is dead following a Ward Co. accident on Wednesday afternoon.

We're told Amber Kaye Gunter, 18, and Noah Gunter, 15, were traveling eastbound on I-20 just 3 miles east of Pyote when they crossed the median.

According to the report, after steering back onto the roadway and overcorrecting the truck they were in, they skid and the truck began rolling.

Amber Gunter was pronounced dead at the scene, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Noah Gunter was injured.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.