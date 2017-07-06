Odessa teen killed in Ward Co. accident

One person is dead after a driver ran into a Midland home.
The Pentagon's missile defenses are getting stressed like never before by North Korea's newly demonstrated missile muscle.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.
