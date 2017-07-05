Odessa man killed in motorcycle crash

An Odessa man is dead following an evening motorcycle crash in Odessa. We're told the accident happened in the 1200 block of Wilshire Dr. just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Family and friends are still in shock after give people were killed on Highway 191. Two of the men, Augustin Esquivel and Hong Taing, were traveling together when a wrong way driver hit them.
We have an update on two Odessa children who nearly drowned in house or apartment pools. Odessa police tell us that both the 2-year-old and 5-year-old who were recently found in pools at Odessa homes are out of the hospital.
We're learning new details about after two parents were arrested for injury to a child. According to the affidavit, Timothy Penn, 28, who was the father of the four-month-old baby, admitted to police on June 22, 2017, "that he slapped the child five times and stated that he hit the child hard enough to cause a brain bleed."
An Independence Day decision. Returning Permian High School quarterback Steve Steen committed to play football for the United States Naval Academy.
