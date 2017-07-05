Odessa man killed in motorcycle crash

An Odessa man is dead following an evening motorcycle crash in Odessa.

We're told the accident happened in the 1200 block of Wilshire Dr. just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police said an investigation showed that Jeff Quinn, 49, of Odessa, lost control of his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, crossed the double yellow line before striking a brown 2014 Chevrolet pickup that was traveling northbound.



Quinn was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

We're told the investigation into the case is ongoing.

