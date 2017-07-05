Two Odessa children out of hospital following near-drownings - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Two Odessa children out of hospital following near-drownings

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

We have an update on two Odessa children who nearly drowned in house or apartment pools.

Odessa police tell us that both the 2-year-old and 5-year-old who were recently found in pools at Odessa homes are out of the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions but they are back home.

