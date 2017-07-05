Family, friends continue to mourn the loss of 2 men killed in Highway 191 accident

Family and friends are still in shock after give people were killed on Highway 191. Two of the men, Augustin Esquivel and Hong Taing, were traveling together when a wrong way driver hit them.

The best friend of Esquivel and Taing, John Burkholder, said they were known as the "three amigos."

"We gained a friendship and we had very similar backgrounds of how we grew up and it was a friendship that turned into a brotherhood," said Burkholder.

Both men leave behind a wife and three children, they were both the breadwinners of their family. Burkholder, Taing and Esquivel had been friends since 1989.

"We had just talked about getting together and doing a vacation together because we haven't spent a whole lot of time together," said Burkholder. "It was one of those things that family and life has been so hectic."

Burkholder said Taing called him Sunday and he almost let the call go to voicemail.

"I don't know how to explain it but something told me I needed to answer the phone," said Burkholder. "So I answered it and Hong's conversations were just short and brief."

Burkholder said Taing was the hardest worker he's even known and Esquivel was always happy and making jokes. Burkholder said there's so much he would say to both men if he just had one last chance.

"I know that no matter where we were at in our lives we were connected in a way that was unexplainable," said Burkholder. "At the end of the day, I know they're in heaven and they know exactly what either one of us wanted to say to each other."

Burkholder said Taing was going on vacation the next day and was most likely driving on Highway 191 to time how long it would take to get to the airport.

A bank account has been set up to help both families. You can donate to My Community Federal Credit Union by using member number 97059-16.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.