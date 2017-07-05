More Millennials spending time in public libraries

Books aren't the only thing you'll find inside a public library. There's also all the people who are reading them. A study by the Pew Research Center found that last year, more than half of library visitors are Millennials.

One of them being the Centennial Library. A library that caters to children, teens and adults of all ages. But you'll probably notice many millennials, except some aren't coming for the books.

"I come here for the Internet and it's every other day," said Ariel Perez, 18. "There's certain things you can't do on the phone, it's only available on the computer. It's made things easier, like driving education for example, you don't have to go to an actual class, you can just do it whenever you want."

The Pew Research Center found more Millennials could be spending time in libraries because of the change public libraries have made over the past 20 years.

"The library is stepping up to more digital things too," said library visitor Michael Ayers. "We come to the library for them to get books and because I like audio books."

Libraries have grown to adding children literacy programs, educational activities, which is why the Centennial Library has also become a space for many families.

"It's kind of weird for my day, when you had to be quiet, but now you have kids running around screaming and stuff," said Ayers. "If we don't bring them here and everybody else doesn't bring their kids, then places like this won't be here no more."

Ayers said no matter how drastically libraries change, you should always encourage the next generation that you're never too young to crack open a book.

"The more we go into the future, and the more machines take over, and paperbacks are unused, it's kind of sad when you come from a generation we come from," said Ayers. "Going to the library always reading and now kids are picking up laptops and iPads. Pick up a book, touch some paper, read the words, don't stare at a screen. You'll end up doing that in the future."

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.