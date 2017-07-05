Permian High School quarterback commits to Naval Academy

We're learning new details about after two parents were arrested for injury to a child. According to the affidavit, Timothy Penn, 28, who was the father of the four-month-old baby, admitted to police on June 22, 2017, "that he slapped the child five times and stated that he hit the child hard enough to cause a brain bleed."
We're learning new details about after two parents were arrested for injury to a child. According to the affidavit, Timothy Penn, 28, who was the father of the four-month-old baby, admitted to police on June 22, 2017, "that he slapped the child five times and stated that he hit the child hard enough to cause a brain bleed."
An Independence Day decision. Returning Permian High School quarterback Steve Steen committed to play football for the United States Naval Academy.
An Independence Day decision. Returning Permian High School quarterback Steve Steen committed to play football for the United States Naval Academy.
Books aren't the only thing you'll find inside a public library. There's also all the people who are reading them. A study by the Pew Research Center found that last year, more than half of library visitors are Millennials.
Books aren't the only thing you'll find inside a public library. There's also all the people who are reading them. A study by the Pew Research Center found that last year, more than half of library visitors are Millennials.
A car crash caused traffic to be backed up along eastbound I-20 and Tucker Road on Wednesday morning.
A car crash caused traffic to be backed up along eastbound I-20 and Tucker Road on Wednesday morning.
Good news for the Odessa College cowboy who was seriously injured at the National College Rodeo Finals. Bradie Gray is expected to be discharged from the Wyoming Medical Center on Wednesday. Bradie says he's feeling great and is ready to start healing and mending to get back in the saddle.
Good news for the Odessa College cowboy who was seriously injured at the National College Rodeo Finals. Bradie Gray is expected to be discharged from the Wyoming Medical Center on Wednesday. Bradie says he's feeling great and is ready to start healing and mending to get back in the saddle.