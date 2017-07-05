GOOD NEWS: Odessa College bull rider to be discharged from the hospital today

Good news for the Odessa College cowboy who was seriously injured at the National College Rodeo Finals.



Bradie Gray is expected to be discharged from the Wyoming Medical Center on Wednesday.



Bradie says he's feeling great and is ready to start healing and mending to get back in the saddle.



He says the town of Casper, Wyoming, got behind and supported him in a way he never expected.





Bradie and his family are expected to stay in Casper for a few more days before making the long drive back to Texas.



