GOOD NEWS: Odessa College bull rider to be discharged from the hospital today

A car crash caused traffic to be backed up along eastbound I-20 and Tucker Road on Wednesday morning.
Good news for the Odessa College cowboy who was seriously injured at the National College Rodeo Finals. Bradie Gray is expected to be discharged from the Wyoming Medical Center on Wednesday. Bradie says he's feeling great and is ready to start healing and mending to get back in the saddle.
We have a traffic alert for Odessa drivers for next week. We're told Atmos will begin replacing gas lines along University Boulevard starting on Monday, July 10, 2017.
We're learning new details about after two parents were arrested for injury to a child. According to the affidavit, Timothy Penn, 28, who was the father of the four-month-old baby, admitted to police on June 22, 2017, "that he slapped the child five times and stated that he hit the child hard enough to cause a brain bleed."
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.
