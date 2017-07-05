Traffic Alert: Construction along portion of University Blvd. to begin on Monday

We have a traffic alert for Odessa drivers for next week.

We're told Atmos will begin replacing gas lines along University Boulevard starting on Monday, July 10, 2017.

City officials said the work will cause various lane closures between Andrews Highway and Tom Green Avenue and that there may be only one lane of traffic open for each direction of travel on University Boulevard.

Work is expected to last six weeks and construction will continue further east after work is completed in the area.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes and are reminded to obey all traffic signs in the construction zone.

We're told the alleys north of University Boulevard and west of Tom Green Avenue will also be closed while gas lines are being replaced. Affected residents will receive roll out trash carts since the alleyway containers will not be accessible. Roll out trash carts will be serviced on Tuesdays and Fridays as long as the containers are set out by 7 a.m. on those days.

This construction is part of the University Boulevard Improvement Project. The project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.

