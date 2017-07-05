Affidavit: Father admits to slapping child five times causing a brain bleed

We're learning new details about after two parents were arrested for injury to a child.

According to the affidavit, Timothy Penn, 28, who was the father of the four-month-old baby, admitted to police on June 22, 2017, "that he slapped the child five times and stated that he hit the child hard enough to cause a brain bleed."

The affidavit stated that, "Timothy first tried talking with the baby but he didn't understand so he did what he did tonight."

The mother of the four-month-old baby, Tiffany Enriquez, 22, told authorities, "that Timothy has been hitting the child since he was born and only stopped for a brief period of time when they called the doctor and doctor told him that it was normal for the baby to cry."

Enriquez also stated that on the day of the incident, "Timothy slapped the baby so hard that he stopped breathing which is why they took him to the doctor."

The baby was later taken to Lubbock Covenant Hospital due to the life-threatening injuries.

The baby died 11 days later for the injuries sustained.

Penn has been charged with capital murder of a child younger than 10 years of age. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Enriquez has been charged with injury to a child. Her bond is $100,000.

