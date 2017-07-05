Judge: Midland College Softball Head Coach has no standing to be on Title IX lawsuit

New details on the Title IX lawsuit filed by Midland College softball coach Tommy Ramos and three current players.

We're told the judge in the case agreed that Ramos had no standing to be on the lawsuit at all.

John Klassen, attorney for Tommy Ramos, said that he will respond by backing the coach showing that Ramos did have a standing to be on the lawsuit.

Klassen said the three players will remain on the lawsuit and others are expected to be added to the lawsuit.

An amended lawsuit stated that Ramos and the team have to deal with: two toilets that have to be shared by as many as 40 women, no training facilities, lack of publicity, discrepancy in recruiting budget. In the world of college sports and winning, without the backing by the college, the suit says Coach Ramos sometimes worries about his job status.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest on this lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.