Coahoma Superintendent nominated for Superintendent of the Year Award

Superintendent for Coahoma ISD, Amy Jacobs, was nominated for this year's Superintendent of the Year Award.

The award is sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards. Every year one superintendent from each of the 20 Texas regions is nominated.

The candidates are chosen based on their leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality and their ability to build effective relations. This year the state committee will interview regional winners in Austin on August 25 and 26. They will select five state finalists

The Superintendent of the Year will be announced on Oct. 7 at the Texas Association of School Administrators Convention in Dallas.

Good luck to Amy!

