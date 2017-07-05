MI man floats canal with his dog in West TX

A Michigan man is living his life to the fullest after moving to West Texas.

You can usually find Tyler Thon and his dog in the outdoors, floating the Pecos River in Iraan, but on Monday afternoon they did something a little more outside the box.

Thorn tells us the rain had just stopped in Midland when he decided to ask a friend to drop him off by a canal off Big Spring Street.

“Knowing how bad everything floods, we’ve seen how deep the canals get,” Thon said.

His friend dropped him and his dog off and they decided to float down for about a mile in his kayak.

“My wife thought I was crazy to do it, but we did,” Thon added.

That’s when a stranger snapped a photo that has now been circulating on social media and people are calling it something you would see “only in West Texas.”

Thon tells us the water is his life and that’s why he and his dog make the best out of living in the city.

