TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident causing backup on I-20, Tucker Rd.

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A car crash is causing traffic to be backed up along eastbound I-20 and Tucker Road. 

We're told a driver hit a TxDOT convoy on I-20 and no injuries are reported. 

If you are heading that way, we recommend taking an alternate route.  

