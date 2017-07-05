Police clear scene in downtown Midland, no dangerous items found - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police clear scene in downtown Midland, no dangerous items found in suspicious package

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: We're told the scene has now been cleared, nothing dangerous was found to be in the package. 

The package was found to have a motorcycle seat inside of it. 

Police are on the scene of a suspicious package in downtown Midland. 

Rachel Walker with the City of Midland tells us the EOD unit commander is doing X-ray scans as is normal procedure. 

The package was reported on the south side of the Habitat Restore building. 

