2 people killed in 3-vehicle accident east of Andrews

Two people were killed and three others injured in an accident east of Andrews, according to the Andrews County News.

Troopers told the newspaper that the accident happened around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, on State Highway 176 near SE County Road 3001.

The Andrews County News reports that a vehicle going east was hit from behind by another vehicle. This caused it to go into the westbound lane, where it was T-boned by a third vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle that was T-boned died, and a passenger in the same vehicle was injured, according to the Andrew County News.

Troopers also told the Andrews County News that two people from another vehicle were taken to Permian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

