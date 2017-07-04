55th Annual Children's Parade kicks off in Midland

The 55th annual Children's Parade was a big success again this year.



For Denise Porter and her family it's been a success for 25 years.



"It's all about our freedom,” said Porter. “Our right to be free and the people that continue to make us free." But Porter doesn’t go alone.



Her children Laree and Blaize were in the parade for several years and now her grandchildren took on the same tradition.



"It's something exciting we get to do together as a family. She and daddy had a craft night decorating her little scooter last night and it was really fun," said Laree.



"I remember walking down the street and seeing all of the other kids with their bikes decorated and showing my bike off at the same time, just an awesome deal," said Blaize.



It's the third year Denise has seen her grandchildren in the parade and hopes to keep doing it for years to come.



"It's a proud moment to teach them their patriotism and move forward with celebrating this great holiday for our country," said Denise.



It's a goal Blaize said he and his son are going to make happen for his mom.

