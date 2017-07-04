VFW Post 4149 honor veterans in Big Spring

North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
A federal appeals court orders EPA to move ahead with a rule that aims to reduce planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations.
A federal appeals court orders EPA to move ahead with a rule that aims to reduce planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations.
The 55th annual Children's Parade was a big success again this year. For Denise Porter and her family it's been a success for 25 years.
The 55th annual Children's Parade was a big success again this year. For Denise Porter and her family it's been a success for 25 years.
While many were out barbecuing with families on Independence Day, others are giving back to those who served.
While many were out barbecuing with families on Independence Day, others are giving back to those who served.
David Ortiz, 43, died Monday night after being struck by lightning.
David Ortiz, 43, died Monday night after being struck by lightning.