VFW Post 4149 honor veterans in Big Spring

While many were out barbecuing with families on Independence Day, others are giving back to those who served.

Sandra Wilson is one of the veterans who celebrated Independence Day with other veterans at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Veterans Home.

"I know red, white and blue are my favorite colors and I mean it, too," Wilson said.

The veterans home got a visit from the VFW Post 4149 and the Permian Basin Military Partners Coalition Tuesday morning where veterans spent time with other veterans for a special 4th of July lunch.

"If it wasn't for our veterans that go back to 1775, we would not have our freedoms and the liberties that we have today," said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4149 Auxiliary President Sandy Dunlap.

Veterans got to spend time with their families who came to visit and sing along to live music.

"It's a warm fuzzy feeling, you know," said Dunlap. "It's a good feeling and especially when the families come out to visit, I wish they'd come out every day because I know they get lonely, and just letting them know we haven't forgotten them. Remember to honor our veterans. Not just during the holiday, but every single day."

The VFW said they want to continue visiting and honoring veterans and let them know there are others who still think of them.

"I've done a lot of things and a lot of things happened to me," said Wilson. "It's all there for a reason, I know the Lord put people in your life for certain reasons and that's it."

