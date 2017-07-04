David Ortiz, 43, killed in lightning strike in Midland on Monday

We're learning more about the man killed by a lightning strike in Midland on Monday.

David Ortiz, 43, died Monday night after being struck by lightning.

Rachel Walker with the Midland Police Department tells us Ortiz was standing outside with his family during the storm when it happened.

Family performed CPR before EMS crews responded and found Ortiz unresponsive at 300 block of Maple Ave around 6:15 p.m.

Ortiz was later transported to the hospital where he later died.

