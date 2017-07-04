Rockhounds 4th of July

North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Good food, cold drinks and America's favorite pastime. Leti Martinez, a Rockhounds fan said, "Yes we love baseball.. My boys played baseball their whole lives but now they're grown so now we just come enjoy it."
A federal appeals court orders EPA to move ahead with a rule that aims to reduce planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations.
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.
Dino Atayde, 36, has been arrested in connection the shooting at the Clusters Apartments in Midland
