Rockhounds 4th of July

Good food, cold drinks and America's favorite pastime.

Leti Martinez, a Rockhounds fan said, "Yes we love baseball.. My boys played baseball their whole lives but now they're grown so now we just come enjoy it."



More than five thousand fans, decked in patriotic attire filled Security Bank Ballpark to celebrate the red white and blue.



With trains, splash pads and on-field contests, it's obvious family fun is a focus.



Impressive explosions filled the sky following the Midland Rockhounds game, a highlight for attendees of all ages.



The display can be seen again tonight following a second game against the Tulsa drillers.

