First Alert Weather Day issued for today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.



We are expecting storms to pop up in the mountains in the early afternoon and then we should see activity spread across West Texas during the late afternoon to evening.



Some storms could be severe bringing wind gusts around/over 60 mph and hail around 1" in diameter.



In addition, we are expecting lightning and heavy rain.



These storms are looking scattered so a few of us will be affected but not all of us.



If you are heading to any outdoor events tonight, make sure you stay weather aware.



The First Alert Weather Team will update you throughout the day.



You can also download the NewsWest9 Weather App by clicking here and it will alert you if there is a severe storm in your location.

