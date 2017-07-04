One person treated for injuries after shooting in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

One person treated for injuries after shots fired in Midland

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Producer
Connect
Midland police vehicle (Source: KWES) Midland police vehicle (Source: KWES)

One person was taken to the hospital, after a disturbance between two people led to shots being fired.

Officers were called out to the Cluster Apartments just after 7:30 p.m.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the disturbance.

No one has been arrested for the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly