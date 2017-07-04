1 person arrested in connection to Clusters Apartments shooting

UPDATE: Dino Atayde, 36, has been arrested in connection the shooting at the Clusters Apartments in Midland.

He has charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

One person was taken to the hospital after a disturbance between two people led to shots being fired.

Officers were called out to the Cluster Apartments just after 7:30 p.m.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the disturbance.

No one has been arrested for the shooting.

