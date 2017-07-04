1 person arrested in connection to Clusters Apartments shooting

A federal appeals court orders EPA to move ahead with a rule that aims to reduce planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Dino Atayde, 36, has been arrested in connection the shooting at the Clusters Apartments in Midland
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting storms to pop up in the mountains in the early afternoon and then we should see activity spread across West Texas during the late afternoon to evening.
A UPS plane crashed in Alpine after hitting a telephone pole and power line. We're told the crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday night.
