Man dies after being struck by lightning in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A man is dead after being struck by lightning in Midland on Monday night.

We're told the incident took place in the 300 block of Maple Ave. around 6:15 p.m.

Rachel Walker with the Midland Police Department us, EMS crews responded and found a man unresponsive.

Authorities said that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man's name has not yet been released.

