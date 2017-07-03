Airport officials: Gas leak underneath Spaceport Business Park stems from WWII gas tanks

One person was taken to the hospital, after a disturbance between two people led to shots being fired.
A UPS plane crashed in Alpine after hitting a telephone pole and power line. We're told the crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday night.
A man is dead after being struck by lightning in Midland on Monday night. We're told the incident took place in the 300 block of Maple Ave. around 6:15 p.m.
A leak caused by old World War II gas tanks at the Spaceport Business Park in Midland could run a tab between $1-$10 million to fix.
Mother Nature is causing some power problems across the City of Midland and West Odessa.
