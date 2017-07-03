Airport officials: Gas leak underneath Spaceport Business Park stems from WWII gas tanks

Near the hustle and bustle of the Midland International Air & Space Port, officials found something buried underneath 18 inches of concrete.

“We started an environmental assessment of the area where they put in the Spaceport Business Park and during that environmental assessment we discovered the plume,” said Justine Ruff, Director of Airports.

It was a discovery decades in the making.

“This airport in the 40’s was an army air base where they did flight training. We have identified a fuel farm in the actual area where the plume is. It looks like at some point those tanks leaked and that’s what our plume is,” said Ruff.

Ruff said the plume comes from aviation gasoline from World War II, located under the south ramp of the airport. Phase 1 of removing the plume costs over $360,000.

“Once we have some time in removing it, we can find out how fast we can remove it and how long the overall removal period will take,” said Ruff.

The airport will be using its own money for the project with insight from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“They’ve approved everything we’ve done so far. They’re the ones who requested we start the removal,” said Ruff.

Officials said they expect to begin removing the plume in the next 30 days. We’re told the airport won’t be affected in any way.

