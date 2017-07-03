Vendor plane crashes in Alpine

A vendor plane carrying UPS packages crashed in Alpine after hitting a telephone pole and power line.

We're told the crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday night.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office said the plane had already left the airport and was headed for Midland, but had to turn around after experiencing some issues. When trying to land, it hit a telephone pole and power line, causing the crash.

The sheriff said local business employees saw the accident and rushed to help.

The pilot of the plane was able to walk away but did go to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

The plane caught fire and is a total loss and we're told there were packages on board.

Anyone who has questions about their packages should contact UPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.