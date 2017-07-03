Power outages reported across the Permian Basin

Mother Nature is causing some power problems across the City of Midland and West Odessa

According to the ONCOR Stormcenter website, 1,397 customers are without power across Midland.

In West Odessa, over 1,800 customers are without power as well.

Sharyland Utilities is currently reporting 787 customers in the dark at this time.

For the latest on power outages in your area, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html or the Sharyland Utilities website at http://outages.sharyland.com/.

