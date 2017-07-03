Teens from across Texas join local Drum Corps

While most kids spend their summer vacations out at the pool or at a barbecue, 43 Texas kids are spending their time, touring the state, practicing 10 hours a day.

"We're not a band, we're not a marching band," said Horizon Bugle and Drum Corps assistant director Josh Bailey. "We're a drum and bugle corps."

The difference between the corps and a high school band is they have auditions, the kids have to pay and the directors are all volunteers.

This means almost everyone comes from different parts of the state.



"It's just amazing to know that people all across Texas, and in some cases across the country, can come together and make a fantastic show," said Head Drum Major Donquai Crawley.

They work together for a month out of the summer. They've been in Odessa for the last couple of days.



They performed Saturday at the Firework Fandango.

"It was amazing," said Assistant Drum Major Caileigh Hinojos. "We've been practicing 12 hours a day in the heat. We really are trying really hard to put everything together, make it perfect. It actually came through, we got to perform it for people."

All of the directors said they do it to give back to the kids who may not have had the chance.

When it all came together, it was a proud moment for the directors.

"I really feel like it was one of our best performances overall as a drum and bugle corps," said Bailey. "So it's really neat to see the organization grow long-term year to year and then also short-term. In the short week and a half we had, we put together that music for the fandango performance and for the parade."

The group is raising money through a firework stand while they are here in Odessa and they also take donations.

Their next performance is at the end of July in Belton, Texas.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.