Celebrate Independence Day at the Star Spangled Salute in Midland

Looking for a fireworks show to attend on July 4? We'll the City of Midland will have a large show.

The Star Spangled Salute will take place at Hogan Park on July 4, 2017.

There will be plenty of food, live entertainment and of course, fireworks!

The best part of the event? No admission charge so come out for some free fireworks!

The live concert will start at 7 p.m. with fireworks beginning around 10 p.m.

Other activities include a Fun Zone for the kids. There will be a rock wall, bounce houses and so much more in the Fun Zone from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Vendors will be at the event selling food, non-alcoholic drinks, frozen drinks, ice cream, toys and glow items.

NewsWest 9 will also be at the event giving out free water tattoos so come out and see us at our tent near the main stage!

Public parking will be available around Hogan Park, however, event goers are encouraged to view the public parking map to view where you are allowed to park. For a public parking map, click here. All parking is first-come, first-served so be sure to arrive early for the best available parking. If you don't want to deal with parking near Hogan Park, a free park and ride shuttle is being offered from 6 p.m. until 11:55 p.m. from Claydesta Plaza to Hogan Park. The pickup point is on the north side of Claydesta Plaza along Smith Road. Click here for a map of the pickup/drop-off location. The shuttle drop-off/pickup location at Hogan Park is located on the southern end of the food vendors area.

For more information about what you can bring to the event, click here.

For a map of the event grounds, click here

If you can't make the event or don't want to deal with the heat, NewsWest 9 will have a live feed of the fireworks show on our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newswest9.

We hope everyone has a fun and safe Fourth of July!

