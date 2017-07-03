Odessa boxer returns from USA Junior Olympics

A 15-year-old boxer from Odessa competed at the USA Junior Olympics. Although he's disappointed that he didn't make it to the finals.



He's refusing to be discouraged and is determined to return next year and take it all.

"One day my mom called me and she said, do you wanna box? Because I guess one of her friends were doing it and I said sure why not?" said Zack when asked how he began boxing.



That phone call was three years ago and today Zack Sanchez sits after competing on the national stage at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics.



"I'm hungry for more, I wanted to win it honestly. i felt bad afterwards because I only got to the semifinals. I wanted to go to the finals. I mean I wanted to win it but at least I got there you know," said Sanchez.

The journey to get there included both regional and state titles, all required Sanchez to make several sacrifices.



"Bunch a running, just eating little so I can make weight," said Sanchez.



While he didn't get the results he was looking for in Charleston, his sights are already set on next year.



Sanchez doesn't have to look far to find a fighter he'd like to resemble. He looks up to Joey Alday, an undefeated professional with national titles, who also trains at Odessa Boxing Club.



Zack will be back in the ring soon enough but first he'll return to the field at Permian High School.



"I know soon I'm gonna have to pick between football and boxing," said Sanchez.



A tough decision ahead, but for now he'll amp up his diet, prepare for the fall and throw his gloves on twice a week.

