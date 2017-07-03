New US flag and flagpole dedicated at Hogan Park - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New US flag and flagpole dedicated at Hogan Park

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A new U.S. flag and flagpole were dedicated at Hogan Park Monday morning just in time for the Fourth of July. 

Volunteer Dianne Wright says the flag went up on Friday after they dedicated 60 days to the event. 

The flag and pole were donated by XTO Energy and the Midland Chamber of Commerce. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly