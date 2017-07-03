New US flag and flagpole dedicated at Hogan Park

Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.
We're asking for your help in the search for a Midland woman that made it on the Today Show.
We're asking for your help in the search for a Midland woman that made it on the Today Show.
A new U.S. flag and flagpole were dedicated at Hogan Park Monday morning just in time for the Fourth of July.
A new U.S. flag and flagpole were dedicated at Hogan Park Monday morning just in time for the Fourth of July.
Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.
Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.