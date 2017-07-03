UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday night deadly crash, 2 children among them

Pictured are two of the victims, Kadyn Ann Pitts (above) and her 1-month-old sister (below). (Source: Family of the victims)

UPDATE: Two children are among five victims who died in a Sunday night crash.

Kelly Brooks, 27, from Odessa died in the accident along with her two children in the Nissan Maxima.

Family has confirmed Brook's daughter, Kadyn Ann Pitts, 6, died three days before her birthday along with her 6-week-old sister, Bailey Gonzales.

The men in the Toyota Tundra were Midland residents Nguon Tang, 40, and Augustin Esquivel, 41. They too died in the accident.

Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Sunday night.

Police were called out to the scene of the accident at around 11:30 p.m just 2.5 miles east of Highway 191 and County Road 1275.

We're told a woman and two juveniles in a gray Nissan Maxima were driving eastbound in the westbound lane of 191 when they struck a white Toyota Tundra with two males.

All five people involved in the accident died.

The accident is still being investigated.

