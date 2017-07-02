Veteran writes a song about her deceased brother with PTSD

Many veterans have a story. For Angel Munoz, she has a song.

"That was one of the ways I had an outlet, was through music," said Munoz. "I loved reading poetry, but I just lost it as I got older."

Munoz has faced many hardships from losing her brother Robert Arsiaga in combat and losing her younger brother Jeremy Arsiaga. Jeremy was a Marine who battled PTSD who took his life two years ago.

"Instead of reaching out and talking to some of us, he made a decision that couldn't be taken back," Munoz said.

Until now, it's still a daily struggle having to cope with Jeremy's death.

"I wish looking back, if Jeremy would've thought about the effect he had on people, he wouldn't have did what he did," said Munoz. "He influenced a lot of people, he was a good man. A good father, brother, one of my biggest supporters when stuff got hard for me."

But one organization called Songwriting with Soldiers helped Munoz express her emotions, but through music. The group brings vets and active-duty service members together where they write songs and have professional singers sing them. Many are about military experiences but for Munoz, it's about Jeremy.

"You could tell how much I loved him and how much I still love him," she said. "As soon as we wrote that song about my brother, I felt a ton of bricks have been lifted off. I think they loosened me up when they asked what nickname your mom called him? Well, they called him headache. In the loving kind of way, to where he picked on us, where he'd pick on you, he'd pick on you, he'd pick on you. If he didn't pick on you, he didn't love you."

Each verse and each line holds a special memory.

"It was somewhat of a vision I had, it was like I knew my brother wasn't suffering anymore. He was showing me in colors where he was. That was put in the song and that was the most meaningful part."

The song was featured on an album released last month. After this experience, Munoz hopes she can continue turning the dark places in her life into lyrics, but also inspire someone out there to do the same.

"It leaves behind so much hurt through this song but I think it shares a little bit of hope because you know where he's at and that I'm still here to share his story," said Munoz.

You can buy the album on this link here. All donations go towards the Songwriting with Soldiers program so they can continue meeting with veterans and hold workshops.

