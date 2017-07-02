Firecracker Fandango kicks off 4th of July weekend

Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.
Fourth of July festivities kicked off in Odessa Saturday. It was a time for families to come together and remember why residents are proud to be Americans.
Fourth of July festivities kicked off in Odessa Saturday. It was a time for families to come together and remember why residents are proud to be Americans.
More than 1,400 customers are without power in Odessa. Oncor's outage map shows there are 6 outages in East Odessa.
More than 1,400 customers are without power in Odessa. Oncor's outage map shows there are 6 outages in East Odessa.
An older-model 1960s era training jet was forced to make an emergency landing at the Plainview Hale County Airport around 1:40 p.m. today.
An older-model 1960s era training jet was forced to make an emergency landing at the Plainview Hale County Airport around 1:40 p.m. today.
Nevada has made using recreational marijuana legal, but marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.
Nevada has made using recreational marijuana legal, but marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.