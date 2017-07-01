More than 1,400 customers without power in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

More than 1,400 customers are without power in Odessa.

Oncor's outage map shows there are 6 outages in East Odessa.

It is unknown when power will be back up.

