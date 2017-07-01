First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday/Sunday

Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.
An older-model 1960s era training jet was forced to make an emergency landing at the Plainview Hale County Airport around 1:40 p.m. today.
Fort Hood held a remembrance 5k Saturday morning in honor of all fallen soldiers, and while only some ran with heavy gear, all ran with a heavy heart.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Scattered storms are expected to pop up this afternoon and evening in our western counties. These storms could be strong to severe bringing quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
A seemingly calm night took a sharp turn Friday evening, into Saturday morning as storms ravaged most of the South Plains.
