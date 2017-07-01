First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday/Sunday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.

Scattered storms are expected to pop up this afternoon and evening in our western counties. These storms could be strong to severe bringing quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. The area in green will have the highest chance to see severe weather in our viewing area.

The rest of us in the light blue area could see strong storms that could bring nickel size hail and 50 mph wind gusts. Make sure you stay with NewsWest9 for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.