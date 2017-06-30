Midland College nursing program grads finding footing in high demand profession

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
17 nurses from Midland College's program are trying to help curb the need for more in the Permian Basin.
17 nurses from Midland College's program are trying to help curb the need for more in the Permian Basin.
A former Midland High School baseball star and future Cleveland Indian is back in the Tall City. We caught up with Austen Wade, who just finished up his career at TCU in the College World Series.
A former Midland High School baseball star and future Cleveland Indian is back in the Tall City. We caught up with Austen Wade, who just finished up his career at TCU in the College World Series.