Austen Wade returns to MHS

A former Midland High School baseball star and future Cleveland Indian is back in the Tall City.

We caught up with Austen Wade, who just finished up his career at TCU in the College World Series.

"I wanna play at the next level and that's always how's it been the next level the next step," said Wade.



That next step, the big leagues, as he has signed with the Cleveland Indians.



Before this though, Wade had an impressive ride in Omaha with his TCU Horned Frogs.



He's headed to Ohio on July 5 but is thankful that he could return to West Texas and catch up with Midland High School Coach Barry Russell.



Wade is thankful for his hometown support, and with Midland motivation, he heads to the Midwest to turn dreams into reality.



