Midland soup kitchen will hand out 'grub packs' to children during the summer

Over 25,000 children in West Texas don't know where their next meal is coming from and those numbers go up during the summer months.

One Midland soup kitchen is paving the way to more meals on the table. Crackers, pretzels, fruit and water are just some of the things you'll find inside of the grub packs given out by breaking bread.

"Our numbers go up at the soup kitchen every summer," said Executive Director for Breaking Bread, Trisha Weatherford. "We see more kids than we see during the school year for sure and a lot of those kids are only getting that one meal. So for us providing an extra couple of meals per kid is very important."

A Breaking Bread board member wanted to find a way to help feed children during the summer.

"So we loaded a backpack with kid friendly, easy to eat food and will be out here every Friday morning handing it out," said Weatherford.



Weatherford saw some familiar faces and lots of new ones. Corina Perez stopped by after her mom told her about the program.

"It's real helpful because now the kids have snacks so I don't have to worry about getting them during the day and I haven't fed them yet so now they're going to go home and snack," said Perez.

Every child qualifies for one backpack. The grub pack program is offered every Friday at Sam Houston Elementary starting at 10 a.m. Breaking Bread hopes to expand the program next year.

