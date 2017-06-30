Non-profit helping local foster families

While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Over 25,000 children in West Texas don't know where their next meal is coming from and those numbers go up during the summer months. One Midland soup kitchen is paving the way to more meals on the table.
Being a foster parent can be tough. It's unpredictable. If a child needs a home, likely you will get the call and the child will be there in a few hours. One local non-profit is aiming to alleviate some of the stress to encourage more families to foster.
