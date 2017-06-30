Reeves Co. Commissioners hold emergency meeting regarding county prison

A follow up tonight to a story we brought you first.



Reeves County Commissioners had an emergency meeting on Friday morning to make sure the county prison stays open.



We spoke with Precinct 2 Commissioner Louise Moore.



She tells us they approved a resolution to apply for a contract with the Bureau of Prisons that will keep all three sections of the prison open.



That contract will be submitted in the coming weeks but commissioners will not know if they were successful a while.



It could be a year or more before they know.



County commissioners, as well as the workforce commission, are helping with job training for those who lost their job.



