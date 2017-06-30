Border Patrol Agents catch Kermit man trying to smuggle marijuana through Texas

Border Patrol agents busted a Kermit man trying to smuggle over half a million dollar's worth of marijuana through Texas.



Agents say the man tried to pass through the immigration checkpoint south of Marfa in his truck.



A K-9 let agents know that something wasn't quite right near the flatbed of the pickup.



So they popped open the tank on the back and found half a ton of pot inside, worth about $850,000 on the street.



Border agents arrested the man and turned him over to Homeland Security.



