Mattress Firm hosting school supply drive for foster children

It's time to hit the school supply aisles to benefit foster children, not only in the Permian Basin but throughout the entire country.



Mattress Firm has partnered with U.S.A. gymnast Simone Biles to host the school supply drive.



"We know there's over 42,000 children right now that are under the foster child care system. We're super passionate about helping the foster kids. We know that they have needs greater than what most people can fathom, not everyone can be a foster parent but everyone can help a foster child," said David Sanchez with Mattress Firm Store.



You can stop by any of the three locations, two in Midland and one in Odessa.



There's no strings attached. All you have to do is donate.



They're open with extended hours until 10 p.m. Friday night.



The deadline to donate is Aug. 27.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.