New Midland I.S.D. Superintendent to officially start on Saturday

The job officially starts Saturday for newly appointed Midland I.S.D. Superintendent Orlando Riddick.



We sat down with Riddick the night he was confirmed for the position.



He told us some of his goals for the district include improving the literacy rate and making school exciting for its students.



He's already been taking meetings with the district for weeks but his first day on the job officially starts on July 1.



