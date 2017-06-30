Longview woman arrested for animal cruelty in Odessa

A Longview woman was arrested after she left several animals in her car.



Robin Beard, 57, has been charged with animal cruelty.



Police were called out to the Walmart in Odessa on Thursday after animal control responded to a welfare check.



The animal control officer told police, he saw several animals in an unattended car in the parking lot.



Police found seven cats and a dog inside the car and the temperature outside was 109 degrees.



The owner of the car was paged over store security with no success.



However, Beard eventually came out of the store and to the car where she said the animals were hers.



Police reviewed surveillance video which showed she was in the store for over two hours.



Beard was arrested and charged.



The animals were taken to the Odessa Animal Shelter for a checkup.



