Wrong kind of eye drops could actually be hurting you

Whether it be the changing seasons, a new pet or just daily health issues, allergies are almost always to blame when your nose or head is having issues.

The eye drops you can pick up at any local store can give you temporarily relief from watering and itchy eyes, but they could be doing more harm than good.

"The eyes can become dry," said MCH O.D. Chase Jackson. "Really dry, just like your nose and sinuses can dry out when you take allergy medicines, which can be a good thing sometimes. For the eyes, it's not always as good."

Jackson said that if you are going to buy eye drops for temporary relief, the best buy to make is artificial tears with no preservatives.

If you're just trying to use drops to get rid of your red eyes, you should think again.

"Those can be used just fine on special occasions, but to use them a lot over a long period of time, can be a little more dangerous for the eyes and kind of get you addicted to those drops," said Jackson. "So when you stop using them, your eyes can stop using them, your eyes can have a rebound redness and make you want to start using them again."

For those of you just looking to get that red out of your eye, Jackson said it's safer to just stick with the stuff that won't get you addicted.

"One of the best things you can use is an artificial tear, specifically one no preservatives in them," Jackson said. "So if you look at the box and it says preservative free, or no preservatives and it's an artificial tear, you can get that in the eye as many times as you want throughout the day. Every one to two hours even and it typically won't harm the eyes."

Don't worry, this shouldn't make your eye drop shopping any harder.

However, the doctor does advise that if you have a persistent eye problem, to find a way to see a doctor as quickly as you can.

