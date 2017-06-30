MPD looking for missing elderly man - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

MPD looking for missing elderly man

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
The Midland Police Department is looking for 64-year-old, Leopoldo Alvarado.

He was last seen over three hours ago near Hicks and Rankin Highway.

He is 5'6" tall and possibly wearing a khaki colored shirt with stripes and faded blue jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact MPD at 432-685-7108.

