MPD looking for missing elderly man

The Midland Police Department is looking for 64-year-old, Leopoldo Alvarado.

He was last seen over three hours ago near Hicks and Rankin Highway.

He is 5'6" tall and possibly wearing a khaki colored shirt with stripes and faded blue jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact MPD at 432-685-7108.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.