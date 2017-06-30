Everything’s bigger in TEXAS: Fidget spinner edition

While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
The July 4 weekend is quickly approaching and that means fireworks! Firecracker Fandango in Odessa is one of many events being held during the holiday weekend.
You’ve heard what they say, everything’s bigger in Texas!
The first full week of June proved to be an extremely easy one for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa.
