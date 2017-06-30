Everything’s bigger in TEXAS: Fidget spinner edition

You’ve heard what they say, everything’s bigger in Texas!

These students at the University of Texas at Dallas are doing the saying justice with what they believe to be the world’s largest fidget spinner.

You read that right!

Four students at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science documented their journey making the 150-pound spinner.

Glad to see our students keep their wheels spinning during summer... pic.twitter.com/55qiNNmoaT — The Jonsson School (@UTDJonsson) June 28, 2017

They submitted their project to the Guinness World Records in hopes of having it named the world’s largest.

The students told the Dallas Morning News they’re trying to make it go viral and see if someone famous gives it a spin.

"If and when it becomes viral, our plan is to have a Livestream and spin it live for 24 hours straight. Something ridiculous that will induce a lot of traffic to the channel," one of the students told the Dallas Morning News.

Watch the video of the process below.