Restaurant Report: No low performers for second straight week

The first full week of June proved to be an extremely easy one for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa.



There were no low performers in either city for the week of June 5 through June 9. However, each city did have two top performers with perfect scores.



Here is a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Barbara’s Lounge (9301 Andrews Hwy.)

- One Stop (10272 W. 42nd St.)



Here is a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Mis Amigas Restaurant (2310 N. Big Spring St.)

- Jumburrito Tortilla Warehouse (1822 E. Pecan Ave.)



