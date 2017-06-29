GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to n - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming.

We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

Gray was on his last bull ride of the evening at the National College Rodeo Finals when he was thrown to the rodeo floor.

We're told his chest was crushed when the bull stomped on him, but Gray was able to get up and take a few steps before collapsing. Paramedics and a Wyoming Medical Center Tamworth trauma team doctor, who was in the audience, immediately responded. Gray was rushed to Wyoming Medical Center where he was admitted to the ER with no heartbeat.

That evening and into the next day, Gray underwent multiple surgeries to address his life-threatening injuries. He continues to improve with each passing day, but the recovery process is ongoing and will take a substantial amount of time.

We're told the Australian cowboy, who found a home on the Odessa College Rodeo Team in West Texas, is determined to make a full recovery.

Gray is expected to continue his treatment in Wyoming for at least a few more weeks before traveling back to Odessa, where he will remain until he is able to fly back to his home in Hallsville, Australia.

